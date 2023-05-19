NCLT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai rejected on Friday IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), paving the way for the media company’s merger with rival Sony Entertainment.
Zee defaulted on a loan of Rs 149 crore from IDBI Bank, prompting the lender to move the NCLT. IDBI Bank has the option to move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to appeal against the order, said a legal expert.
A separate petition filed by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company and Axis Finance is pending in the NCLT against Subhash Chandra, the promoter of Zee and Essel Group. Zee Entertainment earlier paid $10 million (Rs 81 crore) to IndusInd Bank in an out-of-court settlement.
JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) has asked NCLT to use the non-compete fees Chandra would receive from Sony Japan to repay its dues worth Rs 377 crore.
Chandra had given personal guarantees to loans extended by YES Bank to Essel Infrastructure which later turned bad. JC Flowers acquired Essel Group’s bad loans YES Bank in May last year and has moved the court to recover its dues.
JC Flowers has argued that as Chandra will receive a non-compete fees of Rs 1,100 crore from Sony in a Mauritius-based entity as part of a merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony India's television business in India, the funds should be brought to India to repay lenders. Chandra plans to use the no-compete fees to increase the family stake in the merged entity from two per cent to 4 per cent.
Also Read
Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders
Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution
JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees
Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today
NCLT admits IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment
Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter
Gail initiates legal proceedings against Gazprom for non-supply of LNG
Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls' EV division for Rs 38 crore
Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility
Siemens to sell division for Rs 2,200 cr, buy EV charging firm for Rs 38 cr
Japan’s Sony Corp said on Thursday it expects to close the merger of its Indian subsidiary with ZEEL by September.
Zee Entertainmen
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y