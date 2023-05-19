close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCLT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

Lender has the option to move appellate tribunal to appeal against the order

BS Reporter Mumbai
Zee

Zee (Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai rejected on Friday IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), paving the way for the media company’s merger with rival Sony Entertainment.
Zee defaulted on a loan of Rs 149 crore from IDBI Bank, prompting the lender to move the NCLT. IDBI Bank has the option to move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to appeal against the order, said a legal expert.

A separate petition filed by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company and Axis Finance is pending in the NCLT against Subhash Chandra, the promoter of Zee and Essel Group. Zee Entertainment earlier paid $10 million (Rs 81 crore) to IndusInd Bank in an out-of-court settlement.
JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) has asked NCLT to use the non-compete fees Chandra would receive from Sony Japan to repay its dues worth Rs 377 crore.

Chandra had given personal guarantees to loans extended by YES Bank to Essel Infrastructure which later turned bad. JC Flowers acquired Essel Group’s bad loans YES Bank in May last year and has moved the court to recover its dues.
JC Flowers has argued that as Chandra will receive a non-compete fees of Rs 1,100 crore from Sony in a Mauritius-based entity as part of a merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony India's television  business in India, the funds should be brought to India to repay lenders. Chandra plans to use the no-compete fees to increase the family stake in the merged entity from two per cent to 4 per cent.

Also Read

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today

NCLT admits IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Gail initiates legal proceedings against Gazprom for non-supply of LNG

Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls' EV division for Rs 38 crore

Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Siemens to sell division for Rs 2,200 cr, buy EV charging firm for Rs 38 cr


Japan’s Sony Corp said on Thursday it expects to close the merger of its Indian subsidiary with ZEEL by September.

Zee Entertainmen

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : IDBI Bank Zee Entertainment Enterprises NCLT

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Delhivery
3 min read

Gail initiates legal proceedings against Gazprom for non-supply of LNG

GAIL
4 min read

Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls' EV division for Rs 38 crore

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
2 min read

Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website
1 min read

Muthoot Finance misses Q4 profit view amid weak macroeconomic environment

Muthoot Finance
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon