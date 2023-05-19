Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls' EV division for Rs 38 crore



The newly acquired division is engaged in design, engineering and manufacturing of a wide range of AC chargers, and 30 to 300kW capacity DC chargers for various end applications for EVs. Siemens announced the acquisition of the electric vehicle division of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited for Rs 38 crore on Friday.



Following the acquisition, Mass-Tech's EV division will be fully integrated into the e-Mobility Business Unit of the Smart Infrastructure Business at Siemens. Closing of the acquisition is subject to fulfilment of condition precedents as agreed between the parties and receipt of requisite regulatory, statutory and other approvals, the company said in a statement.



“This acquisition will enable Siemens Limited to address the rapidly growing Indian e-mobility market by complementing our global portfolio. The acquisition will help us to accelerate our growth plans in the e-mobility business segment and will expand our portfolio of sustainability solutions for our customers,” said Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens. While Siemens has been active globally in the e-mobility infrastructure space for over a decade, the addition of products will complete Siemens India’s portfolio of e-mobility solutions and will address the needs of the Indian market. The Indian market has unique requirements such as lower power rating and parallel charging.

