Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NeoLiv to develop ₹150 cr residential project on 17.5 acres in MMR

NeoLiv to develop ₹150 cr residential project on 17.5 acres in MMR

NeoLiv will develop a 0.36 msf premium residential community in Khopoli, MMR, featuring plotted developments, villas, and world-class amenities backed by Sebi-approved funds

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The company plans to develop the land into a premium residential community offering a mix of plotted developments and villas.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NeoLiv, a Mumbai-based fund-led real estate developer, has acquired 17.5 acres of land in Khopoli, a growing corridor within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for ₹150 crore.
 
Premium housing project planned in Khopoli
 
The company plans to develop the land into a premium residential community offering a mix of plotted developments and villas. The project will have a gross saleable area of 0.36 million square feet (msf).
 
Mohit Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer of NeoLiv, said the acquisition marked a defining step in the firm’s growth journey. “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for NeoLiv as we announce our key plotted development project in the most sought-after micro-market in the country. Backed by ultra-high net worth individual investors through our Sebi-approved fund and led by a highly experienced team with over 100 years of combined expertise, we are committed to delivering exceptional living experiences that will set new benchmarks for residential developments,” he said.
 
 
Khopoli’s rising prominence in MMR

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre land in MMR to build ₹150 cr housing project

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing price index of 13 cities rises 8 points annually in March: Report

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz

Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Puravankara housing project

Puravankara inks ₹1,000-cr JDA for housing project in East Bengaluru

 
According to the company, the Panvel-Khalapur-Khopoli belt has emerged as one of the most promising growth clusters in MMR. The region is benefiting from large-scale infrastructure upgrades, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and enhanced connectivity via the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways. These developments are expected to transform Khopoli into a hub for both end-users and investors looking for long-term appreciation.
 
World-class amenities planned
 
The upcoming project will feature amenities such as an internationally designed clubhouse and landscaped green zones. NeoLiv said it aims to create a holistic residential ecosystem that emphasises safety, sustainability, and modern design, catering to aspirational homebuyers seeking premium lifestyles outside Mumbai’s urban core.
 
Backed by Sebi-approved fund
 
NeoLiv’s projects are backed by an alternative investment fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The firm was founded by Malhotra along with a group of industry veterans, in partnership with 360 ONE, a wealth management platform with more than $65 billion in assets under management.
 

More From This Section

Apple, Apple Hebbal store

Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Indian firms face Asia's biggest earnings downgrades on tariff risk: Report

Availity

Healthcare IT firm Availity to triple India tech staff by 2026 end

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy uses dark fleet to import oil, transport fuels

Topics : housing project housing projects Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon