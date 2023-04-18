The company lost up to 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, however, the number of subscribers started growing in the second half but with a dramatically slow pace of addition. Amidst stiff competition from rivals, Netflix was prompted to think of ways to extract revenue from the 100 million people who use the service without paying for it.

The over-the-top (OTT) streaming service Netflix is expected to report the addition of nearly two million subscribers in the January-March quarter. Investors will also examine whether the recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan are intriguing people to subscribe and stay on.