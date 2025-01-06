Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nirma Group's Nuvoco Vistas Corp to acquire Vadraj Cement via NCLT route

Nirma Group's Nuvoco Vistas Corp to acquire Vadraj Cement via NCLT route

Acquisition to increase the fifth-largest cement maker's capacity by 20 per cent

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp on Monday announced it has emerged as the successful applicant for Vadraj Cement in a corporate insolvency resolution process. The company did not disclose the transaction value but termed it a "value-buy."
 
At present, Nuvoco operates 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity, which will increase to approximately 31 MTPA—up 20 per cent—with this transaction.
 
In its statement, Nuvoco said it has emerged as the successful resolution applicant (SRA) for Vadraj Cement, which is currently undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process. "The resolution plan submitted by Nuvoco has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), and a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued," Nuvoco said.
 
 
Nuvoco is promoted by Niyogi Enterprise, an investment vehicle of the Nirma Group. In 2016, Nirma Group bought Lafarge India’s assets in a $1.4 billion deal, which forms a significant part of Nuvoco’s current capacity. Since that deal, Nuvoco has acquired one other asset in 2020—100 per cent shareholding in Emami Cement with an installed capacity of 8.3 MTPA for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.
 
Vadraj Cement’s existing facilities include a 3.5 MTPA clinker unit in Kutch, Gujarat, and a 6 MTPA grinding unit in Surat, Gujarat, limestone reserves, and a jetty. However, these facilities are not operational at present.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong unveils 'Pyari Didi' scheme, promises Rs 2,500 a month to Delhi women

Table Space Co-founder and CEO Amit Banerji

Table Space Cofounder and CEO Amit Banerji dies of heart attack at age 44

jubilant foods, Dominos, Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks share rallies 4.9%, hits 52-week high post Q3 update

Joe Biden

US Steel, Nippon move court against Biden blocking $14.9 billion deal

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

LIVE news updates: Steel ministry proposes KIOCL, NMDC merger, say reports

 
In addition to the undisclosed deal value, Nuvoco said a phased investment will be made, spread over 15 months, towards the refurbishment of assets and to drive operational improvements across Vadraj Cement plants. The estimated target date to commence production is around the third quarter of FY27, subject to approvals, said Nuvoco.
 
Once operational, the transaction will increase Nuvoco’s capacity to 31 MTPA—taking it to 19 MTPA in the East, 6 MTPA in the North, and 6 MTPA in the West. Nuvoco is already the fifth-largest cement maker by capacity in India, and the company expects the latest transaction to solidify its position for the long term.
 
The transaction will be implemented by a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvoco and is intended to be funded without a significant rise in its consolidated debt levels. In an October note on the company, analysts with PL Capital noted, "Q2FY25 debt increased to Rs 4,500 crore due to the cyclical impact of working capital," adding, "Current debt levels of the company hinder the growth plan, which we expect would result in market share loss in the medium term."
 
Nuvoco, however, on Monday said, "Overall investment, including refurbishment of assets, will be more cost-effective than comparable greenfield or brownfield expansions."
 
Vadraj Cement, as of June, had admitted claims worth Rs 8,180.61 crore from secured, unsecured, and other operational creditors combined, according to documents available on the website. The company, formerly ABG Cements, was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2024 for an insolvency process.

More From This Section

SBI

Brokerages bullish on SBI Card on expectation of credit cost moderation

Pernod Ricard

Not aware of any govt document on CCI investigation: Pernod Ricard

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz appoints Emrah Ozer as CFO for India

Pernod Ricard

CCI raided Pernod's office over retailer collusion to promote whisky brand

real estate construction building

Arkade Developers aims Rs 2,150 cr revenue from 3 new projects in Mumbai

Topics : Nirma Group Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon