Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paytm's UPI market share continues to slide down after RBI crackdown

Paytm accounted for 8.1% of total UPI transactions in May, down from 13% in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India

Paytm

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sidhartha Shukla


Paytm’s share of the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India fell for a fourth straight month as the fintech pioneer struggles to recover from a regulatory setback.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Paytm accounted for 8.1% of total UPI transactions in May, down from 13% in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India. 

Chart

The company was rocked in January when the Reserve Bank of India ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., a banking affiliate, to wind down operations. Its shares have fallen about 55% since then. 

The banking affiliate known as PPBL isn’t controlled by Paytm but is part of founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s fintech empire.

Operated by state-backed NPCI, UPI is a system that allows users to make instant money transfers by linking banks with fintech apps such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay. The UPI network processed a record 14.04 billion transactions in May, up 5.5% month-on-month.

Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe maintained its dominant position in the market with a 49% share in May, while Alphabet’s Google Pay boasted a 37% share. 

Chart

Since the RBI order, Sharma has moved to steady the ship through new partnerships with some of India’s top lenders including Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. The alliances will help Paytm with instant money transfers that used to be handled by its banking affiliate. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. 

“We expect near-term financial impact to our revenue and profitability, due to disruptions faced in our business in Q4,” Sharma said in Paytm’s latest earnings filing.
Topics : Paytm Paytm Payments Bank RBI One 97 Communications Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon