PB Fintech shares jump over 9% after company cancels board meet for QIP

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, posted gains of over 9 per cent on Thursday after the company cancelled its board meeting to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) for inorganic expansion in international markets. By the close of trade, the stock saw a marginal correction to end at ₹1,552.20 on the BSE, up 7.80 per cent from the previous close. Why did PB Fintech cancel its board meeting on the QIP? In its exchange filing, PB Fintech said, “We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held today, February 5, 2026, to discuss potential Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), has been cancelled.”

What had put the stock under pressure earlier this week?

The company’s shares had been under pressure despite a strong set of quarterly results after it announced a board meeting for Thursday to consider a fund raise through a QIP to pursue inorganic business expansion in local or international markets. The shares had been under pressure over the last two days.

What concerns have analysts raised on diversification plans?

However, analysts have flagged risks associated with unrelated diversification. The company has already raised $218 million in a seed round for a new healthcare venture, PB Health, earlier in the year, with a focus on setting up a 1,000-bed hospital network in the Delhi-NCR region and plans for phased expansion. According to analysts, the healthcare venture is already demanding a significant share of management bandwidth, and expansion plans could bring further volatility.

What did brokerages say about capital allocation risks?

“PB Fintech announced that it is planning a board meeting to approve a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to pursue inorganic opportunities in local or international markets through strategic investments, acquisitions, or partnerships. There have been concerns around capital allocation following the earlier hospital venture and now with expansion into international markets,” said Suresh Ganapathy, MD & head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, in an earlier report.