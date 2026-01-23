Friday, January 23, 2026 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PepsiCo India brings in Tata Tech's Savitha Balachandran as new CFO

PepsiCo India brings in Tata Tech's Savitha Balachandran as new CFO

PepsiCo India appoints Savitha Balachandran as CFO for India and South Asia, succeeding Kaushik Mitra, who will retire in April after 24 years with the company

PepsiCo sells brands such as Kurkure, Lays and Quaker Oats in foods, and Pepsi and Mountain Dew in its beverage portfolio.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

PepsiCo India on Friday announced that it has appointed Savitha Balachandran as chief financial officer for India and South Asia.
 
Balachandran will succeed Kaushik Mitra, who will retire from the company on April 15 later this year after a 24-year stint.
 
“She will assume the role following a structured transition period,” the company said in a release.
 
In her new role, Balachandran will lead the company’s finance function across India and South Asia, and will be responsible for financial strategy, governance and performance management.
 
“She will work with the leadership team to support PepsiCo’s long-term growth agenda in India, one of the company’s key anchor markets,” the release added.
 

Balachandran served as chief financial officer at Tata Technologies before moving to PepsiCo India. During her tenure, she played a key role in shaping the company’s financial strategy, enabling profitable growth and leading its initial public offering in 2023.
 
Earlier, she held several senior finance leadership roles at Tata Motors.
 
Mitra, meanwhile, during his stint provided financial stewardship across several senior leadership roles in India and the Asia Pacific region.
 
“PepsiCo India wishes him the very best as he begins his next chapter, pursuing further academic credentials and a career as an author,” the release added.
 
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

