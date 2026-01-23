Shriram Finance Q3FY26 results: Net profit dips 22% to ₹2,529.65 crore

Friday, January 23, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance's Q3FY26 net profit fell 22% to ₹2,529.65 crore due to a high base last year, even as income, margins and AUM posted healthy growth

For the period under review, total income rose 14 per cent to ₹12,196.53 crore from ₹10,705.47 crore by the end of December 2024

Shriram Finance Ltd, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies in India, has posted a 22 per cent decline in net profit during the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 to ₹2,529.65 crore, as against ₹3,248.64 crore during the same period last fiscal.
 
The dip in net profit was mainly due to a higher base last year, owing to an exceptional one-time gain of ₹1,489.39 crore during the same quarter last year from the sale of subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) to Warburg Pincus. For the period under review, total income rose 14 per cent to ₹12,196.53 crore from ₹10,705.47 crore by the end of December 2024.
 
 
“If I remove last year’s one-time positive impact due to the SHFL sale, we had an increase in profit during the third quarter by 21 per cent,” said Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman, Shriram Finance. “Overall, the quarter was good and net margins also improved. Borrowing costs also came down. Because of the good quarter, we were able to manage the additional provision of ₹197 crore due to the new labour law,” he added.
 
Total assets under management as of December 2025 increased by 14.63 per cent and stood at ₹2.91 trillion, compared to ₹2.54 trillion as of December 2024 and ₹2.81 trillion as of September 2025.
 
On a standalone basis, profit after tax also decreased by 29.36 per cent and stood at ₹2,521.67 crore, as against ₹3,569.76 crore (excluding exceptional gain) recorded in the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share (basic) increased by 21.05 per cent and stood at ₹13.40, as against ₹11.07 (excluding exceptional gain) recorded in the same period of the previous year. However, earnings per share (basic) declined by 29.4 per cent and stood at ₹13.40, compared to ₹18.99 (including exceptional gain) recorded in the same period of the previous year.
 
Net interest income for the third quarter ended December 2025 increased by 16.17 per cent and stood at ₹6,764.09 crore, as against ₹5,822.69 crore in the same period of the previous year.
 

