Persistent Systems upbeat on banking, insurance to drive growth: CEO

Persistent Systems said banking and insurance will remain the bulwark of its growth in the near future, as healthy deal wins across the US and Europe offset weakness in certain pockets of the healthcare and life sciences business.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) contributed 34 per cent to the topline in the first quarter, up from 31.6 per cent two years ago, while healthcare slipped to 25.3 per cent from 27.3 per cent over the same period. Software, high-tech and emerging industries contributed about 41 per cent.

“Certain sections in healthcare, especially the provider segment, still remain a little lumpy. Outside that, we should see fairly decent growth in segments like scientific instruments, medical devices, pharma and payer. For BFSI, we have good traction in banking across the US and in Europe as we have deals that should translate into higher revenues there,” Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of Persistent Systems, said in an interaction.

For the first quarter, Persistent’s profit after tax rose 13.7 per cent to ₹483 crore, while revenue increased 29 per cent to ₹4,303 crore. In constant currency terms, it grew 16.5 per cent, one of the highest among IT services providers.

The company’s total contract value (TCV) for the first quarter was $1.15 billion, helped largely by the $650 million engagement it signed with a US technology company for more than six years. The deal will focus on product development, product support, cloud services operations and support.

Kalra said the large deal was a cost-reduction play under which Persistent will take over the development support of a certain number of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products from an operations perspective and deliver the same at a lower cost, besides reducing the cloud consumption associated with the SaaS platforms.

Mid-tier companies have yet again performed much better than their larger peers, especially Coforge and Persistent, with healthy TCVs and strong revenue growth, while the latter have been confined to low single-digit revenue growth for a long time.

Persistent agreed to acquire German digital engineering company Nagarro for more than €1 billion in June, which will help it build a bigger presence in Europe as it looks to reduce its overdependence on the US, which now contributes four-fifths of its revenue.

It will still take a few more months for the company to realise the benefits of the deal as it awaits approvals from regulators and shareholders.

While salary hikes will be effective from the second quarter, posing a 180-200 basis points headwind to margins, Persistent said the impact would largely be mitigated through operating leverage, improving utilisation and offshoring.