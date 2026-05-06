PhonePe launches AI tool to speed up merchant payment integrations

“Integration has historically been one of the longest phases for any merchant going live with a payment gateway,” said Rahul Chari, chief technology officer and founder, PhonePe. “We built the AI Integration Agent specifically to collapse that timeline from weeks to minutes. By layering our proprietary Integration Intelligence on top of AI coding assistants, we've created an agent that doesn't just generate code, it understands payments. We're just getting started with our AI journey and there are many more exciting features in the pipeline.”

Traditionally, developers spend days navigating technical documentation and resolving complexities. With this new AI Agent, merchants can now integrate PhonePe’s payment gateway in just minutes through a conversational interface. This significantly reduces the integration time for merchants, removing dependency on deep technical expertise by automating integration workflows.

The AI integration tool is designed to help merchants integrate faster by reducing a process that previously took days of documentation review and debugging to a single interaction with the AI agent.

The system also aims to reduce errors by following PhonePe PG’s official API specifications, using correct payloads and built-in best practices for error handling. By simplifying integration, the company said developers and businesses can spend more time improving their products and services.

PhonePe expects this innovation to significantly reduce merchants’ time to go live with PhonePe PG. The rollout prioritises small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a segment often constrained by limited developer resources but with high growth potential. The solution empowers them to onboard quickly without technical bottlenecks.

As adoption within India’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, PhonePe intends to continue expanding its offerings and investing in an ecosystem of multiple population-scale digital platforms for Indians.