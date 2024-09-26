Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / PM Modi meets Tata Sons, PSMC officials to discuss semiconductor projects

PM Modi meets Tata Sons, PSMC officials to discuss semiconductor projects

Leaders of the two companies briefed Prime Minister Modi and updated him about their ongoing projects

PM Modi

Image taken from PM's X account: @narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met top officials of Tata Sons and Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, the two companies which are setting up semiconductor manufacturing projects at Dholera in Gujarat.
Leaders of the two companies briefed Prime Minister Modi and updated him about their ongoing projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Had a great meeting with the leadership team of Tata Sons and PSMC. They shared updates on their Semiconductor manufacturing projects. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India," Modi said on X.
Modi had in March this year laid foundation stones of three semiconductor fabrication plants, including the one being built by Tata Group and PSMC, as India seeks to join ranks of big chip-producing countries.
 

Also Read

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

LIVE: Israeli military says it killed Hezbollah drone commander in airstrike on Beirut

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates three Param Rudra supercomputers for climate research

45th Chess Olympiad, Chess, Chess Olympiad

PM Modi hosts the Olympiad gold-winning Indian chess teams at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Features explained

JP Nadda, Nadda

Congress has become spokesman of urban naxals: BJP chief JP Nadda

Topics : Narendra Modi Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon