Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Prestige Estates Q2 bookings down 43% at Rs 4,022 cr despite strong demand

Prestige Estates Q2 bookings down 43% at Rs 4,022 cr despite strong demand

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings fell 43 per cent to Rs 4,022.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal despite strong housing demand.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the April-September period, the sales bookings declined to Rs 7,052.2 crore against Rs 1,100.73 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new housing project in B'luru

prestige group

Prestige Estates raises Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares via QIP

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

RVNL, Voda Idea, Dixon, HDFC Bk can rally up to 27% on MSCI inclusion boost

real estate

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 233 cr

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Realty indexation benefit gone, tax rate cut in Budget 2024. Stock strategy

Topics : Prestige Estates Real Estate Prestige group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon