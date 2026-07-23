Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PTC Industries bags DRDO order to develop component for light weight tank

PTC Industries bags DRDO order to develop component for light weight tank

Order marks the company's move beyond contract manufacturing into design-led development of mission-critical defence components for India's indigenous light tank programme

Delegation from the Ministry of Defence visits PTC Industries’ Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC) in Lucknow (Pic: PTC Industries)

Delegation from the Ministry of Defence visits PTC Industries’ Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC) in Lucknow (Pic: PTC Industries)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PTC Industries on Thursday said it has secured a design and development order from DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) to develop a titanium cradle for the 105 mm Indian Light Weight Tank, marking the company's entry into design-led development of mission-critical defence components.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said it will, for the first time, design, develop, validate and manufacture a defence critical component, moving beyond its traditional "build-to-print" contracts.
 
The contract is scheduled to be executed over 2.5 years, while its value has not been disclosed due to strategic and confidentiality considerations.
 
The titanium cradle is a critical structural component that supports the tank's main gun barrel and breech, houses the recoil mechanism and transfers firing forces to the turret structure, PTC Industries said in a regulatory filing.
 
 
It is designed for the 105 mm Indian Light Weight Tank being developed under DRDO's indigenous armoured vehicle programme.

Also Read

AI, artificial intelligence

85% of Indian finance leaders under pressure to prove ROI on AI: Report

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR filing isn't complete until you verify your return: Here's how to do it

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rule 176 and Rule 267: How are the two Rajya Sabha rules different?

mine, mines

Scientific mine closure gets ₹40,000 crore boost from the Centre

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 net profit rises 26% to ₹259 crore, revenue up 19%

 
Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal described the contract as a "significant milestone", saying it strengthens the company's ability to support more complex defence programmes that require both engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing.
 
“We believe light-weighting will become increasingly important across tanks, artillery systems and other land defence platforms, and Titanium alloys can play a major role in enabling this transition,” he said.
 

Boost for indigenous defence manufacturing

 
Titanium is increasingly being used in defence platforms because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and fatigue performance, making it suitable for lightweight armoured vehicles operating in high-altitude and difficult terrain.
 
According to the company, successful development of the component could create opportunities to supply similar lightweight titanium parts for tanks, artillery systems and other land-based defence platforms.
 
The order also aligns with the government's push for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to increase domestic design, development and production of critical military technologies.
 
The company said the project expands its integrated "PTC ONE–From Melt to Mission" platform by adding design-led engineering to its existing capabilities in titanium materials, precision manufacturing and systems integration.

More From This Section

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech Cement plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore from market via NCDs

ITC, ITC Image

ITC eyes ₹8 trillion FMCG market by 2035, bets on AI, premiumisation

Housing

Gulshan Group plans ₹1,000 crore premium housing project at Wave City

Airtel

Airtel Africa chooses London for mobile-money business listing this year

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani considering launching airline to push into India's aviation market

Topics : DRDO Defence Procurement BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceSunteck RealtyUpcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result