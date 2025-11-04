Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Radisson Hotel Group elevates key leaders to drive South Asia growth

Radisson Hotel Group elevates key leaders to drive South Asia growth

Radisson Hotel Group has promoted Vikram Berry and Faisal Nafees to senior operational leadership roles, reinforcing its expansion and performance focus across South Asia

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Global hotel brand Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced that it has elevated two leaders in its managed hotels operational leadership team as the company continues to expand its hotel portfolio in South Asia and strengthen performance, according to a release.
 
Who are the new leaders appointed by Radisson?
 
Vikram Berry has been named senior regional director, central and east India. He previously served as area director, marketing and communications, South Asia, for the company. Faisal Nafees has been appointed senior regional director, west and south India. Before this, he was associated with Radisson for six years and served as general manager of Radisson Resort and Spa Lonavala.
 
 
What is Vikram Berry’s background in hospitality?
 
With 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Berry has held senior leadership roles at Indian Hotels Company, including general manager for Taj View, Agra, and The Connaught, New Delhi, as well as director of sales and marketing at the flagship Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi. He has also worked with Accor Hotels, Radisson Blu Dwarka, Mayar Hotels and Resorts, and international hospitality ventures in Europe, the release stated.

“Recognised for his expertise in brand growth, commercial strategy, and guest experience, Vikram has successfully led hotel pre-openings, turnarounds, and innovative marketing campaigns. His deep cross-functional expertise across sales, revenue, marketing, and operations makes him a key leader driving Radisson Hotel Group’s growth vision in South Asia,” the company said in a statement.
 
What experience does Faisal Nafees bring to his new role?
 
Nafees has been recognised with the company’s Centre of Excellence general manager award multiple times. Previously, he managed multi-property operations for Lebua Hotels and Resorts across India and Thailand. At Lebua Bangkok, which featured Michelin-starred dining venues, Nafees led one of the world’s most acclaimed food and beverage programmes, collaborating with renowned chefs and driving both revenue growth and operational excellence, Radisson stated in the release.
 

Topics : Radisson hotels hotel business Hospitality industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

