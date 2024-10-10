Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ratan Tata death: Times when ex-Tata chairman debunked fake news about him

Ratan Tata death: Times when ex-Tata chairman debunked fake news about him

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away in Mumbai on October 9. Throughout his remarkable social media presence, he actively debunked false news about himself

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (Credit: @RNTata2000)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, bid adieu to the world on October 9, he left behind a legacy not only in the business and philanthropic realms but as an active debunker of false news about himself.

Back in April 2020 when the Covid-induced lockdown had just begun, a viral post, falsely attributed to Tata, discussed the economic impact of the pandemic in a motivational tone. Many people shared this message, but Tata himself denied writing or saying it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The post, which included his photo, read, “Experts are predicting huge downfall of economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.”
 

The message also mentioned various historical achievements, such as India’s 1983 World Cup win and Arunima Sinha’s ascent of Mount Everest.

To address the misinformation, Tata used his official Twitter account to clarify that the message was not his. He clarified that any official statements from him would come through his verified social media channels.

“This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms,” Tata wrote, sharing an image of the misleading post. He also encouraged people to stay safe and take care of themselves.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata

Air India, Vistara make inflight announcements remembering Ratan Tata

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group

With Ratan Tata's death, leadership focus turns to next generation of Tatas

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group seeks $1 bn funding from sovereign fund for airport expansion

Star Health Insurance

Star Health investigates alleged role of security chief in data leak

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata dies at 86: As India mourns loss of the icon, tributes pour in


Clarification on Covid misinformation


Later that same year, Tata once again corrected a false report attributed to him. Sharing an image of the article on Twitter, he denied making the statements quoted. “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me,” he tweeted.

The article, when translated from Hindi, bore the headline, “Ratan Tata’s message: 2020 is the year of survival, don’t worry about profit and loss,” accompanied by a picture of Tata.

He called out the article as fake, urging people to verify information before believing it. 

“I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources,” he wrote. “My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face,” he wrote.

Also Read: How fate played a role in Ratan Tata becoming a global business icon

Fake news about Ratan Tata’s endorsement of alcohol


In September 2021, Tata refuted yet another claim falsely attributed to him regarding the sale of alcohol through Aadhaar cards. The widely circulated message, which featured his image, suggested, “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol.” Clarifying on Instagram, Tata wrote, “This was not said by me. Thank you.”

False news of Ratan Tata’s patronage of Rashid Khan


Most recently, in October 2023, Tata returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a four-month break to address fake news surrounding his alleged financial support for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s win against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

Following Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, social media was flooded with messages and doctored videos claiming that Tata had announced Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer Rashid Khan. Tata denied these claims, mentioning that he had not offered any reward or made any suggestions to the International Cricket Council or to any player.

“I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” Tata posted on X.

Also Read

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

India dominates AI app market, capturing 21% of global downloads in 2024

Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery targets over 3,000 hours of fresh content for India

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Smartphone sales fall 3% as apparel grows 6-8% during festive season

Ratan Tata

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

Topics : BS Web Reports Ratan Tata Fake news Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon