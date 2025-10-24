Friday, October 24, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RIL says it will comply with US, UK, EU sanctions on Russian oil imports

RIL says it will comply with US, UK, EU sanctions on Russian oil imports

The oil refining giant said that it is assessing the implications of restrictions and sanctions by the EU, the UK and the US on crude oil imports from Russia

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance Industries, RIL

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries on Friday said it will comply with the latest sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union on the import of Russian oil and will tweak refinery operations to meet them.
 
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said that it is assessing the implications of restrictions announced by the European Union, the UK and the US on crude oil imports from Russia and the export of such refined products to Europe.

Company assessing implications of new curbs

"We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements. We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. Whenever there is any guidance from the Indian Government in this respect, as always, we will be complying fully. Reliance has consistently aligned itself with the objectives of ensuring India’s energy security," RIL spokesperson said in a post on X.
 
 

More From This Section

Jio Platforms valuation estimated around $148 bn by FY27: ICICI Securities

Jio Platforms valuation estimated around $148 bn by FY27: ICICI Securities

bonds

OPaL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year bonds on Tuesday

OnlyFans

OnlyFans beats Apple, Meta, Nvidia with $37.6 mn revenue per employee

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaignpremium

hospitality, hotels

ITC Hotels launches Epiq Collection, aims for 1,000 premium keys

Topics : Reliance Industries Trump tariffs India Russia Russia Oil production India oil imports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon