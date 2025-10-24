RIL says it will comply with US, UK, EU sanctions on Russian oil imports

Reliance Industries on Friday said it will comply with the latest sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union on the import of Russian oil and will tweak refinery operations to meet them.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said that it is assessing the implications of restrictions announced by the European Union, the UK and the US on crude oil imports from Russia and the export of such refined products to Europe.
Company assessing implications of new curbs
"We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements. We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. Whenever there is any guidance from the Indian Government in this respect, as always, we will be complying fully. Reliance has consistently aligned itself with the objectives of ensuring India’s energy security," RIL spokesperson said in a post on X.