JSW Energy to acquire Tidong Hydro Project for ₹1,728 cr in renewables push

JSW Energy to acquire Tidong Hydro Project for ₹1,728 cr in renewables push

JSW Energy will acquire Tidong Hydro Project from Statkraft for ₹1,728 crore, boosting its hydro portfolio to 1.8 GW and reinforcing its clean energy expansion strategy

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Energy Ltd’s renewable arm has agreed to acquire Tidong Power Generation from Norway’s Statkraft IH Holding in a ₹1,728 crore deal, adding a 150-megawatt hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh as the Indian power producer accelerates its clean energy expansion.
 
The transaction, signed by JSW Neo Energy Ltd, involves buying 100 per cent of Tidong Power, which is building a run-of-river plant in Kinnaur district’s Tidong Valley. The project is slated to start operations in October 2026 and has a 22-year supply contract with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd for 75 MW during the peak summer and monsoon months at a tariff of ₹5.57 per kilowatt hour. The remaining 75 MW remains untied and will be sold on the merchant market.
 
 
Following the acquisition, JSW Energy’s total hydro portfolio will reach 1.8 GW, strengthening its position as India’s largest private hydropower operator. The company currently has 13.1 GW of operational capacity and 12.8 GW under construction, with overall locked-in generation capacity of 30.5 GW and 29.4 gigawatt hours of energy storage.
 
“This acquisition strengthens our position as the largest private hydropower player in India and reinforces our commitment to India’s energy transition,” said Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Energy. He noted the company’s experience in completing the 240 MW Kutehr hydro project and synergies with its Karcham-Wangtoo plant.
 
JSW Energy aims to scale its power generation capacity to 30 GW and energy storage to 40 GWh by 2030, with 70 per cent of capacity coming from renewables, and has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
 
The transaction, structured as an all-cash deal, is expected to close by 15 January next year, subject to regulatory and lender approvals.
 
JSW Energy shares closed 1.4 per cent up at ₹545 a share.
 

Topics : JSW Energy Hydro power projects renewable energy

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

