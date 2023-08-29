Confirmation

Heatmap

SJVN gets letters of award to build 3 solar projects of 320 MW in Assam

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it has received letters of award for three solar projects worth Rs 1,900 crore from Assam Power Development Corporation

SJVN

According to the statement, the SJVN participated in three separate tariff-based competitive bidding tenders of APDCL for 50 MW, 70 MW and 200 MW solar projects.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 29 2023
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it has received letters of award for three solar projects worth Rs 1,900 crore from Assam Power Development Corporation.
These projects, with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW, will be developed by an SJVN arm, SGEL, on a build, own and operate basis.
"The SJVN has received separate Letter of Awards (LoA) for executing three solar projects of 320 MW of cumulative capacity from Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd (APDCL)," a company statement said.
According to the statement, the SJVN participated in three separate tariff-based competitive bidding tenders of APDCL for 50 MW, 70 MW and 200 MW solar projects.
The 50 MW and 70 MW solar projects have been allotted at a tariff of Rs 3.92 per unit and will be developed under the solar park category.
The third solar project of 200 MW capacity has been allotted at a tariff of Rs 3.90 per unit and will be developed anywhere in Assam.

All the projects shall be developed by SJVN through its wholly-owned subsidiary SGEL on Build Own and Operate basis, the company said.
During the current financial year, the solar & wind project portfolio of SJVN has reached the 5 GW mark.
These projects are expected to generate 628 million units of green energy in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 14,591 million units, the statement said.
It further said the projects, to be built at an investment of Rs 1,900 crore, are expected to reduce 7.14 lakh tonnes of carbon emission on commissioning.
The solar projects will be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreements and are expected to be commissioned by March 2025. The PPA shall be signed for 25 years with APDCL, it added.
Earlier, the SJVN had signed a pact with APDCL for developing 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in the state by incorporating a Joint Venture company. 

Topics : Assam SJVN

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

