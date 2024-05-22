Snapchat parent strengthens India team with key leadership appointments

Snapchat, the photo messaging app, said on Wednesday it is expanding its leadership team in India by appointing executives for a variety of roles in a market key to its growth.

Snap, the company that owns the app, has appointed Saket Jha Saurabh as director for content, partnerships and augmented reality (AR). He will also be in charge of building Snap’s AR ecosystem for creators and developers, said the company.

Previously, Saurabh led Facebook and Instagram owner Meta’s partnership with creators, public figures, and media companies. He set up the digital media business for Bloomberg.

The company has appointed Chirag Kohli as the head of growth, a role that involves user acquisition, engagement and revenue expansion. "Snapchat’s unique appeal to Gen Z lies in its authentic engagement with real friends and family. This appeal has fueled our rapid growth in India, demonstrating our strong resonance,” said Pulkit Trivedi, managing director of Snap India.





"India presents a unique and large opportunity for us to invest and grow. With this leadership team in India we are committed to serving our community, building value for advertisers, creators and AR developers and contributing to India's digital adoption," he said.

Other new appointments at Snap India include Amit Ojha as India agency lead, Neha Jolly Sawhney as India sales head, and Yagnesh Ravi as ads solutions lead.

Ojha has more than two decades of experience in growth, engagement and revenue and he has worked with Amazon and Meta. Sawhney led digital innovation sales practice at Amazon Web Services and has worked in sales strategy and management for more than two decades.

In the existing team, Uthara Ganesh heads public policy for India and South Asia. Rashmi Dastidar is head of integrity and compliance for Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa region; Lekshmi Geetha is ‘head of people’ for India, and Poonam Nikam heads communications in India, Singapore and Japan.