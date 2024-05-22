Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Snapchat parent strengthens India team with key leadership appointments

Saket Jha Saurabh named director for content, partnerships and augmented reality; Chirag Kohli is the head of growth

Snap, Snapchat

Photo: Bloomberg

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snapchat, the photo messaging app, said on Wednesday it is expanding its leadership team in India by appointing executives for a variety of roles in a market key to its growth.

Snap, the company that owns the app, has appointed Saket Jha Saurabh as director for content, partnerships and augmented reality (AR). He will also be in charge of building Snap’s AR ecosystem for creators and developers, said the company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Previously, Saurabh led Facebook and Instagram owner Meta’s partnership with creators, public figures, and media companies. He set up the digital media business for Bloomberg.

The company has appointed Chirag Kohli as the head of growth, a role that involves user acquisition, engagement and revenue expansion. "Snapchat’s unique appeal to Gen Z lies in its authentic engagement with real friends and family. This appeal has fueled our rapid growth in India, demonstrating our strong resonance,” said Pulkit Trivedi, managing director of Snap India.

“India presents a unique and large opportunity for us to invest and grow. With this leadership team in India we are committed to serving our community, building value for advertisers, creators and AR developers and contributing to India's digital adoption,” he said.


Other new appointments at Snap India include Amit Ojha as India agency lead, Neha Jolly Sawhney as India sales head, and Yagnesh Ravi as ads solutions lead.

Ojha has more than two decades of experience in growth, engagement and revenue and he has worked with Amazon and Meta. Sawhney led digital innovation sales practice at Amazon Web Services and has worked in sales strategy and management for more than two decades.

In the existing team, Uthara Ganesh heads public policy for India and South Asia. Rashmi Dastidar is head of integrity and compliance for Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa region; Lekshmi Geetha is ‘head of people’ for India, and Poonam Nikam heads communications in India, Singapore and Japan.

Topics : Snapchat Social media apps Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon