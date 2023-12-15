Sensex (0.61%)
70941.44 + 427.24
Nifty (0.67%)
21324.90 + 142.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.60%)
6921.70 + 41.25
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
45667.90 + 133.60
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
47823.80 + 91.50
Heatmap

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIP

Proceeds will be used to reduce debt and capitalise on the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) markets in India and overseas

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWRE) raised Rs 1,500 crore through the qualified institutions placement (QIP) route on Thursday, the company announced in a regulatory filing. The QIP garnered a robust response from both domestic mutual funds and prominent global foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The securities issuance committee of the board of directors approved the issue and allotment of 43,227,665 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 347 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 346 per equity share.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Amit Jain, the global CEO of SWRE, highlighted the QIP's importance in the company's journey, emphasising that a significant portion of the proceeds will be utilised to reduce debt and capitalise on the burgeoning solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) markets in India and overseas.

As of September 30th, 2023, the company's unexecuted order book stands at Rs 6,835 crore, supported by strong domestic EPC order inflows and a promising bid pipeline in India and abroad. Jain affirmed the company's strategic position for growth, stating, "We remain well positioned to accelerate our growth."

The QIP strategically positions Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy to tap into the vast potential of the global renewable energy market. Jain reinforced the company's commitment to its vision of accelerating a renewable future by delivering high-quality solutions that drive sustainability and positive global impact.

"We express our gratitude to our investors and other stakeholders for the faith reposed in us. Last couple of months have been challenging for us as an organisation and the successful completion of the QIP is a significant moment in our journey," the global CEO added.

In October, India Ratings had downgraded the firm's bank facilities from "BB-" to "D" after delays in servicing its debt obligations in September 2023, highlighting concerns with the SWRE's operating cash flows. Following this announcement, SWRE shares jumped four per cent, hitting a fresh 52-week high on Friday.

Also Read

Spicejet repays last Rs 25 cr to settle City Union Bank's Rs 100 cr loan

Ind-Ra downgrades Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy in 'default' grade

Laxmi Organic dips 5% after raising Rs 259 crore via QIP issue

Vedanta Resources in talks with PE funds for $1 billion debt repayment

PG Electroplast soars 14% as Rs 500 cr QIP issue opens

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIIs

Mahindra Finance to foray into life, health, and general insurance

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Ather Energy, to buy shares worth Rs 140 cr

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Indian envoy to US discusses technology partnership with IBM CEO Krishna

Topics : Sterling and Wilson renewable energy BS Web Reports Corporate fundraising QIP

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon