Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto to deliver gold & silver coins in 10 mins

Quick commerce platforms Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, BigBasket, and Zepto announced on May 9 that, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, they will deliver silver and gold coins on May 10.

"Happy Akshaya Tritiya in advance to everyone celebrating tomorrow. You can get authentic gold and silver coins, pooja needs, deity photos, fresh flowers, and more in 10 minutes," said Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Blinkit is owned by Zomato.

Swiggy Instamart, India's leading quick commerce platform, has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim (Muthoot Pappachan Group) to offer customers the convenience of purchasing gold and silver coins directly on Swiggy Instamart on May 10.

Akshaya Tritiya holds significant importance in Hindu culture, symbolising prosperity and abundance. The day is also considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver. Swiggy Instamart has collaborated with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim to deliver certified gold and silver coins to customers' doorsteps within minutes, making it easier than ever to celebrate the occasion.

Swiggy Instamart created excitement for the availability of gold coins on its platform for Akshaya Tritiya by surprising customers with chocolate gold coins and a note announcing the news. This innovative teaser sparked curiosity and anticipation among customers, setting the stage for a gold rush.

"The success of last year's Dhanteras coin sales highlights the rising consumer interest in quick commerce for auspicious purchases," said Phani Kishan, CEO of Swiggy Instamart. "Partnering with reputed brands only bolsters their trust. Our teams are ready to meet the increased demand, ensuring a seamless experience for all this Akshaya Tritiya."

In addition to the convenience and speed of delivery, customers can be assured that the gold and silver coins purchased through Swiggy Instamart come with a 24-carat, 999 gold coin. The silver coins are also 999 purity.

In addition to gold and silver coins in different weights, Swiggy Instamart will also deliver silver spoons, silver glasses, and puja essentials like the Vishnu Chalisa book, agarbatti, flowers, and puja cloth.

Tata Digital-owned online supermarket BigBasket has partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP for Akshaya Tritiya. Through these collaborations, BigBasket will offer its customers the opportunity to purchase gold and silver coins and bars, delivered within 10 minutes through the BigBasket Now platform.

"Our collaboration with Tanishq ensures that our customers can celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with the finest gold coins, reflecting prosperity and elegance," said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer at BigBasket. "Additionally, our partnership with MMTC-PAMP, a globally recognised leader in precious metal refining, brings to our customers high-quality silver coins, adding a touch of purity and tradition to their celebrations. All of these will be delivered in 10 minutes."

Quick commerce platform Zepto has partnered with Nek Jewellery to deliver jewellery on the occasion.