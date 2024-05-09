Honda commissions new R&D facility to accelerate electrification in India

Honda is working to make a wide range of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources.

Honda R&D (India), a unit of Honda Motor Co, on Thursday said it has commissioned a new R&D centre in Bengaluru to accelerate electrification in India.

Honda has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products and corporate activities by 2050.

The company is working to make a wide range of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources.

In the motorcycle business, Honda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products during the 2040s, Honda R&D (India) said in a statement.

"Honda believes that in order to continue to be chosen by customers, the company needs not only respond to electrification trends, but also to create new value outside of the established framework and provide more attractive products and services," it added.

The Solution R&D Centre, will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly, as well as work on software and connected services through co-creating' open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies, the company said.

Besides, the R&D centre will be partnering with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products from a long-term perspective, it added.

Honda R&D (India) caters to motorcycle and power product segments.



