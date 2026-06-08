TCS sets up dedicated business unit for AI-native GCC operations

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the launch of its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) business unit to help enterprises establish AI-native global capability centres (GCCs) and transform existing GCCs into value- and innovation-led operating models.

To lead this strategic initiative, TCS has appointed Soumen Roy as head of TCS GVIC. During his three decades of experience, Roy has held several leadership roles across geographies and industries and was most recently the country head for TCS Canada. He will report to K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), TCS.

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said in a statement, “With TCS GVIC, we are bringing together TCS’ deep experience across the GCC lifecycle with our strengths in AI, engineering, talent and operations to build high-impact, future-ready global centres that deliver sustained business value for clients.”

GCCs are evolving from delivery hubs into strategic enterprise assets that own products, platforms and business outcomes. As AI and digital technologies reshape enterprise priorities, they are expected to drive innovation, modernisation and measurable value. With global investments in GCCs rising, TCS is launching this business unit with an end-to-end model for the AI era.

The company said TCS GVIC offers flexible services across the full lifecycle, enabling clients to move seamlessly from strategy and set-up to scaled operations and AI-led transformation. This offering is differentiated by TCS’ combination of global scale, proven execution and an AI-native operating model that embeds AI into how GCCs are designed, built and run.

At its core, TCS’ AI-native GVIC proposition combines a Human + AI operating model, AI-ready data and cloud foundations, enterprise platforms, a responsible AI framework, future-ready talent models and co-innovation ecosystems such as TCS COIN and TCS Pace, the company said. This helps customers accelerate time-to-value, access future-ready talent, strengthen resilience and build centres aligned with enterprise priorities.

GCCs have been an important growth segment for Indian IT services players. Almost all leading companies have announced dedicated GCC strategies. According to a Nasscom-Zinnov report, India hosts about 2,117 GCCs, employing roughly 2.36 million people. AI is emerging as a defining theme for the sector.