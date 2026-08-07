Tech Mahindra, I-HUB QTF tie up to develop trapped-ion quantum middleware

Information technology services major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced a partnership with I-HUB Quantum Technology Foundation (I-HUB QTF), a technology hub hosted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, to accelerate the development of India’s indigenous trapped-ion quantum computing capabilities.

I-HUB QTF is developing a full-stack, 20-qubit quantum computer based on a trapped-ion platform. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and I-HUB QTF will develop middleware for a trapped-ion quantum computer.

The project is anticipated to be completed by December 2026, with commercialisation activities expected to begin thereafter.

This middleware layer will enable seamless communication between the trapped-ion quantum hardware and its underlying control electronics, supporting the efficient execution of quantum workloads. Leveraging its expertise in engineering and advanced technologies, Tech Mahindra will help build a scalable software foundation for the trapped-ion quantum computing platform.

The partnership aims to create value by accelerating access to indigenous quantum infrastructure for Indian researchers, startups, students, enterprises and strategic-sector innovators. This will enable users to experiment, build skills and develop applications in areas such as drug discovery, logistics, cryptography and defence.

Nikhil Malhotra, chief AI and innovation officer at Tech Mahindra, said, “Quantum computing has the potential to open new possibilities for enterprises, research and strategic sectors. To unlock this potential for India, we need robust indigenous capabilities that combine advanced research with scalable engineering. Through this partnership with I-HUB QTF, we are combining its deep scientific expertise and Tech Mahindra’s engineering excellence to help accelerate India’s trapped-ion quantum computing ecosystem and create future-ready solutions.”