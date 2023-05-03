close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Times Group owners seek financing as firm's partition looms: Report

The funding lines being discussed will be backed by the group's assets and its cash flows, according to the report

Bloomberg
Times Group, Times of India

Photo: Times Group

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony
Samir Jain and Vineet Jain, who together control one of the largest media conglomerates in India, have initiated talks with financiers to fund a partition of the Times Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The brothers have been working on carving out the sprawling group that controls Bennett Coleman & Co., which runs the nation’s top newspaper The Times of India, and financial daily The Economic Times, between them in a mediated partition over the past year, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. 
The funds raised will be used by the brother who gets the news paper publishing business, the largest by revenue, to pay the other after accounting for other assets received, they said.

Revenues in India’s media and entertainment sector are set to touch Rs 2.3 trillion ($28 billion) next year with television, digital channels, and print expected to be the biggest contributors, data compiled by Ernst & Young shows. The Times Group has a significant presence in the three segments and it also holds stakes in companies operating in sectors ranging from real estate to e-commerce.
The funding lines being discussed will be backed by the group’s assets and its cash flows, according to the people. After the division, the brothers may consider bringing in financial investors into their units, they said.

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report

China ends Covid-19 travel restrictions for incoming passengers from today

Italy mulls ways to curtail Chinese influence over tyre maker Pirelli

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade manufacturing operations in US

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

chart
Samir Jain, Vineet Jain and representatives for the group didn’t respond to emails and text messages seeking comments about the partition and financing talks.
Conversations about the split are still progressing and no final decision has been taken about which assets will go to each brother, they said. The Morning Context had reported the partition plans earlier. Privately-held Bennett Coleman also owns television channels, including Times Now and ET Now. 

Topics : Times Group media loan refinancing

First Published: May 03 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade manufacturing operations in US

jsw
2 min read

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

JSW Steel USA Ohio to invest USD 145 mn to upgrade operations
2 min read

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
2 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon