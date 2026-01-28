TVS Supply Chain Solutions acquires Swamy & Sons 3PL for ₹88 crore

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of India’s largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers, on Wednesday announced the strategic acquisition of a Hyderabad-based 3PL company, Swamy & Sons 3PL, with a well-established operating footprint coupled with marquee customer relationships in the FMCG and FMCD sectors, and a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The acquisition is being done through TVS SCS’ wholly owned subsidiary, FIT 3PL, for an enterprise value of Rs 88 crore. The acquisition will be funded through internal accruals. Swamy & Sons registered an annual revenue, for FY25, of Rs 207 crore, and a profit before tax (PBT) of 3.2 per cent.

Over the years, S&S3PL has built deep domain expertise in FMCG logistics and serves a portfolio of leading customers across the country. Its proven capabilities in managing high-volume, time-sensitive supply chains have established the company as a preferred partner for leading FMCG brands.

This acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone for TVS SCS’ India operations, strengthening its position as a key solution provider in the FMCG and FMCD segments. The transaction adds to the company’s national scale and enhances sectoral coverage and regional execution capabilities in critical consumption-led markets. It also strengthens TVS SCS’ distribution and last-mile service capabilities across high-growth markets, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, enabling seamless coverage.

The acquisition will provide TVS SCS with a strong and immediate foothold in the FMCG logistics space, expand its customer base to include leading Indian FMCG and FMCD customers, and provide them with the necessary footprint in other geographies, and strengthen its service capabilities with enhanced regional depth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It will improve revenue growth prospects and margin profile through operating synergies and scale, leveraging TVS SCS’ 20 million sq ft warehousing space.

K Sukumar, chief executive officer, TVS SCS India, Middle East & Africa, said: “This acquisition is a strategic step in our journey to further strengthen our high-performance supply chain platform in India. S&S3PL’s deep expertise in FMCG supply chains, strong geographic reach, and market leadership in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana enhance our ability to serve large customers. The acquisition positions TVS SCS to be among the top warehousing 3PL service providers in India, and our upstream capabilities enable us to service third-party dark stores at scale.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Arun Swamy, promoter, Swamy & Sons, said: “This is an exciting development for S&S3PL. We have been at the forefront of customer service for over 35 years in this important market of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Becoming part of TVS SCS provides S&S3PL’s customers and employees the scale, systems and governance of a leading global supply chain organisation, as well as the ability to take the organisational capabilities forward into other geographies in India, thereby powering the next phase of growth.”

Arun Swamy will continue to lead the organisation and support customers through a smooth ownership transition, while continuing to drive customer retention and growth.