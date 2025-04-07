Metropolis Healthcare acquires Dehradun-based Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services, has entered into a business transfer agreement to acquire Dehradun's leading diagnostic chain - Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC).
Under the agreement, Metropolis' wholly owned subsidiary Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services, will acquire 100% ownership of DAPIC in an all-cash deal valued at INR 35.01 crores. To ensure a seamless transition, Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja will continue their association with the business post acquisition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content