Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare acquires Dehradun-based Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare acquires Dehradun-based Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Metropolis Healthcare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services, has entered into a business transfer agreement to acquire Dehradun's leading diagnostic chain - Dr. Ahujas' Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC).

Under the agreement, Metropolis' wholly owned subsidiary Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services, will acquire 100% ownership of DAPIC in an all-cash deal valued at INR 35.01 crores. To ensure a seamless transition, Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja will continue their association with the business post acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon