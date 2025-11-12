Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

Registrar and transfer agent CAMS has unveiled CAMS Lens, an AI-powered tool for real-time regulatory analysis, as part of its strategy to expand services to mutual funds and asset managers

CAMS Lens is part of the company’s plan to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which provides registrar and transfer agency (RTA) services to mutual funds in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of CAMS Lens, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of providing real-time contextual analysis of regulatory changes.
 
What does CAMS Lens aim to do? 
The tool will link recently released circulars to existing regulatory frameworks, CAMS said, adding that it can ease the compliance process for mutual funds by generating precise “department-specific actionables while concurrently creating audit guardrails.”
 
The service will go live for mutual funds in the next four to six weeks, said Anuj Kumar, managing director, CAMS.
 
 
How does CAMS plan to expand through AI? 

CAMS Lens is part of the company’s plan to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies.
 
“We are currently pursuing the designing, building, and integration of advanced AI-driven technologies, aimed at delivering large lifts to our overall efficiency and speed and scale of operations. As operations move to cloud platforms and more advanced APIs begin to power our business, we will be better positioned to create scale swiftly and get ready to grow more than 2X of our present volume over the next two years,” said Anuj Kumar.
 
What is CAMS’ market position and future plan? 
The RTA said it continues to hold the leadership position in the industry with a 68 per cent share in mutual fund assets under management (AUM). The company added that it has upgraded its capacity to manage transactions and can onboard eight new mutual funds each year.
 
“In addition, CAMS is uniquely positioning itself to support its clients for the launch of specialised investment fund (SIF) schemes in the coming months, a new asset class which is beginning to evoke significant market interest,” the company said, while also identifying GIFT City as a growth opportunity.

Topics : CAMS Mutual Funds artifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

