close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) will deploy Volvo's electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga on a trial basis

IANS Chennai
Vedanta

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) will deploy Volvo's electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga on a trial basis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India to this effect, the two companies said.

With the pilot project commencing at Vedanta IOK, the company has deployed Volvo's recently launched EC55 all-electric excavator and its subsidiary SDLG's L956H electric wheel loader for its iron ore mining operations.

"Partnering with Volvo will help us accelerate our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality. Our mission of transforming for good continues to drive us towards a greener and cleaner future for all," said M. Krishna Reddy, COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited.

"It's great to partner with someone on something we are equally passionate about -- promoting sustainable development across the country," said Dimitrov Krishnan, Head -- Volvo CE India.

Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India will use the pilot project as a case study, the companies said.

Also Read

Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

Volvo may set up its new EV manufacturing facility in India: Report

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Lufthansa seeks deeper partnership with Air India, plans to expand flights

TCS selected as strategic partner of Teachers' Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Electric Vehicles iron ore miners Karnataka

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

bad loans
2 min read

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

NSE
2 min read

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Tata consultancy services, TCS
2 min read

Lufthansa seeks deeper partnership with Air India, plans to expand flights

Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020 | AP/PTI
3 min read

TCS selected as strategic partner of Teachers' Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

TCS
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon