Vedanta's dollar bonds decline after plan to split up biz to tackle debt

By Harry Suhartono and Catherine Bosley

The dollar bonds of Vedanta Resources slipped, with one dropping the most in more than three weeks, on news Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is planning to overhaul his sprawling conglomerate to tackle its debts.



All four junk-rated notes were indicated lower on Monday, Bloomberg-compiled data showed. The August 2024 bond posted the biggest drop, down 0.6 cents on the dollar to 62.6 cents at 1:45 p.m. in Hong Kong, its biggest decline in more than three weeks. Of the four bonds, three were trading below the 80 cents-on-the-dollar mark typically considered distressed.

With roughly $3 billion of US-currency bonds coming due over the next two years, the mining company needs to come up with cash. The board of India-based Vedanta Ltd. approved a plan to separate the business into six listed companies, according to an announcement on Friday.

Also Read A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans Vedanta Resources deepens tech push with $4 billion India display factory UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output IQuest Enterprises to acquire active pharma ingredient business of Viatris Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr Eicher Motors September sales: Total sales down 5%; YTD business up 16% Sangam India eyes Rs 4,000 cr revenue by FY25 following Rajasthan expansion BPCL offers first gasoil cargo in over a year via sales tender: Reports

That step, if successful, would pave the way for low-growth assets to be spun off for cash, while allowing investors to bet on some of the company’s newer ambitions, such as semiconductors.

The split-up is expected to be completed in the financial year ending March 2025. Parent Vedanta Resources has a $1 billion bond due in January 2024.

The firm is seeking to pay back only a portion in cash, with the remainder of the principal deferred for three years, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposal is part of a debt-restructuring plan that also affects other dollar bonds due in the next two years.