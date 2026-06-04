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Vodafone Idea, Meta launch silent mobile verification for Vi customers

Vodafone Idea and Meta launch silent mobile verification to enable faster, OTP-free and more secure authentication across major social platforms

Vodafone Idea

Vi has a customer base of 198.5 million as of April 2026

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Meta said on Thursday that they partnered to launch silent mobile verification (SMV) for Vi customers across Meta platforms Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram.
 
The network-based authentication solution verifies users during registration, mobile number validation, login and re-login, account recovery, and security checks in the background. These can be done without the need for users keying in one-time passwords.
 
When a Vi user accesses WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on the telco's mobile network, the verification request is validated through the network itself. This will mean faster onboarding, fewer manual steps, and enhanced protection against phishing and digital identity risks, the companies said in a statement.
 
 
India is the largest market for Meta for each of its platforms. Vi has a customer base of 198.5 million as of April 2026.
 
“Through our partnership with Meta, we are enabling SMV capabilities that enhance cyber safety and reduce fraud risks, while creating seamless authentication experiences for users across some of the country's most widely used digital platforms,” said Vodafone Idea chief executive officer (CEO) Abhijit Kishore.
 
Arun Srinivas, managing director (MD) and country head, Meta in India, said, “We're pleased to work with Vi to bring this capability to their subscribers using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.”
 
He added, “The network-based authentication was a critical step forward in making verification simpler, seamless and more secure for users across the company's platforms.”
 

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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