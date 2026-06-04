India should focus on long-term growth despite headwinds: Citi's Fraser

"We started seeing the growth come through. Despite the headwinds at the moment, India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Again, it is about not selling itself short because of the short-term challenges that everybody is facing. Instead, it (India) should focused on the long-term potential and trajectory that the country is inexorably on", she said.

Fraser also met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities in India, capital flows, alternative energy and artificial intelligence. The discussions focused on India's economic growth agenda and opportunities for Citi to support the country's development priorities. Modi shared his vision for achieving the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 objective and discussed ways to accelerate economic growth and investment.

According to Citi, the meeting covered issues including attracting global investment into India, supporting Indian companies' overseas expansion, and opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy and artificial intelligence. The discussions also touched upon the development of alternative energy sources, including solar power and green hydrogen, as well as the role of AI and regulation in supporting economic growth.

Fraser highlighted that for Citi, India is the second-largest geography in terms of the number of employees, and it is also one of its largest markets, with most of the bank's clients globally having major interests here -- not just in technology, but also in participating in the market.

"Some of our biggest clients are Indian, and there are a fairly large number of them. I think that's a reflection of the role India plays globally. But what really struck me was the development of the payments network, digitisation, digital identity, and the speed with which all of that happened. And then we've seen it again with infrastructure getting built", she said.

She also highlighted India's quick-commerce ecosystem, noting that products across categories are now being delivered in less than an hour -- a level of convenience that remains uncommon in many developed economies.

Fraser drew a contrast between countries that focus on protecting existing strengths and those willing to disrupt themselves to build for the future, placing India firmly in the latter category.

"There are countries and companies that protect what they already have, and in the process, they somewhat diminish it," she said, adding that India stands out for its willingness to "build what you need" even if it requires disrupting existing models. While such an approach may not always win immediate approval, she said, "it doesn't matter because you get results."

She added that Citi's India and global teams are focused on helping the country, businesses and investors build what India needs for the future and navigate disruption.

Fraser also said globalisation is evolving rather than fading, with new trade and economic corridors emerging around India and the Gulf region even as the world becomes more complex and multipolar.

"It's certainly not going away," she said, arguing that the growth of cross-border business and new economic linkages demonstrates that globalisation remains resilient. As global economic relationships become increasingly complex, Fraser said Citi's competitive advantage lies in its global network and ability to help clients "navigate it, grow, succeed, and adapt" to changing conditions.

Speaking on AI, Fraser said there are "two races" underway in artificial intelligence: one to harness the technology's transformative potential and another to mitigate the risks it creates.

The first race, she said, involves deploying AI across businesses to improve coding, streamline processes, boost efficiency, reduce risk and create new revenue opportunities. Companies are also beginning to explore how AI can reshape business models and product development cycles.