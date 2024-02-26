Volvo Car India restructures management team headed by Jyoti Malhotra

This is to ensure profitable growth, including sales of new and used cars, parts, accessories and related value chain as well as the required tech support for all products, the company said

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has restructured its management team headed by Jyoti Malhotra through both internal role changes as well as external talent acquisition.

The exercise carried out over the past few months is aimed to secure long-term strategic transformation and direct-to-consumer online sales, Volva Car India said. It is a subsidiary of Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars.

As part of the rejig, Kalpit Shishodia, who led the customer service function since 2017, has been promoted to the role of director commercial operations to oversee all revenue generating functions under sales and service.

This is to ensure profitable growth, including sales of new and used cars, parts, accessories and related value chain as well as the required tech support for all products, the company said.

Similarly, Prashant Khanna has been elevated to the role of director business transformation and retail development.

Khanna, in his new role, is responsible for leading the transformation of the company's retailers from the traditional business model to being profitable partners in its journey of becoming a fully-electric car company, at the same time minimising the carbon footprint through the green-dealer initiative, it said.

Besides, he leads the implementation of all-digital platforms required to support online-direct-to-consumer sales and the consumer relationship centre which is pivotal in ensuring a positive customer experience, Volvo Car India said.

According to the company, Jyotsana Singh Kaushik has recently joined the company as Director of Marketing and PR, with a focus on driving strategic marketing initiatives, while Priyankaril Khatri has been appointed as the head of legal.

"The management team restructure underscores Volvo Car India's commitment to accelerating full electrification while maintaining excellence. It reflects our proactive stance in adapting to the evolving automotive landscape, ensuring innovation and connecting with the emerging younger customer base in the luxury e-mobility segment," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

By leveraging internal talent and with fresh perspectives, the company is poised to lead the industry towards a greener, more sustainable future, he added.