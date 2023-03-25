JUST IN
TII, Premji Invest sign share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals
Private equity firm TPG sells 7.6% stake in Campus Activewear for Rs 806 cr
India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal
RIL names V Srikanth as new CFO; Alok Agarwal as Senior Advisor to Chairman
Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district makes history
Rittick Roy Burman to manage the overall Khadim India operations
CCI clears GMR Airports Infrastructure-Aeroports de Paris SA deal
Maruti targets sales through Nexa outlets to overtake peer volumes
C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition
CPPIB exploring buying out ReNew Energy shareholders, making firm pvt
You are here: Home » Companies » News
TII, Premji Invest sign share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Torrent Investments unlikely to participate in 2nd auction for Reliance Cap

The only resolution done for a financial services company under special powers of RBI Section 227 was DHFL which was won by Piramal Group

Topics
Torrent Power | Reliance Captial | Investment

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital

Torrent Investments has reportedly informed lenders of Reliance Capital that it is unwilling to participate in the auction to sell the financial services company.

This is likely to hurt the process to maximise returns from the sale because only the Hinduja Group may be left in the fray.

Earlier, while opposing the extension of the auction, in a letter to RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao, Torrent Investments had sought directions to Nageswara Rao Y, administrator of Reliance Capital.

The letter said that the challenge process was concluded on December 21, 2022, with the administrator's email to Torrent Investments confirming its NPV bid amount of Rs 8,640 crore as the highest bid amount.

However, Torrent Investments was made aware that a competing resolution applicant Hinduja Group had belatedly submitted a revised financial proposal on December 22 after completion of the challenge process on December 21 and after having learnt that Torrent

Investments had emerged as the highest bidder.

In repeated Supreme Court judgements, it has been held that maximisation of value is a key factor in any plan approval by CoC.

The only resolution done for a financial services company under special powers of RBI Section 227 was DHFL which was won by Piramal Group.

In that case Adani Group, which was not even a resolution applicant, was admitted by CoC as it offered highest value to the Piramal bid.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Torrent Power

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 15:40 IST

`