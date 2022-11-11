Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs

-
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit hit by rising expenses, sending its shares down 1.5%. Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was Rs 523 crore ($64.69 million), compared with Rs 3,002 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.52 bln rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The Ahmedabad-based company's total expenses climbed 15.3% to Rs 3,536 crore from a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shrank 9.4% to 8.15 bln rupees a year ago.
The company will "steadily" improve profitability going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20% plus EBITDA margin in this fiscal, Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
Overall revenue from operations climbed 9.97% to Rs 4,135 crore. Shares of the company were trading at 427.70 rupees, down 1.4% at 0847 GMT.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:36 IST
