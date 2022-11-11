JUST IN
Exide posts better-than-expected Q2 net at Rs 246 cr on easing input costs
Mahindra & Mahindra posts Rs 2,089 crore Q2 PAT, revenue at Rs 20,839 cr
Jet Airways posts Rs 308 cr Q2 net loss, expenses rise to Rs 321 cr
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs
Hindalco Industries Q2 net falls 35% to Rs 2,205 cr on elevated input costs
GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr
Mahindra & Mahindra September quarter profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crore
Pricol Ltd reports consolidated Sept quarter net profit of Rs 47.52 crore
JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022
Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit grows 15% to Rs 22 cr in Sept quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Alstom wins Rs 798 cr deal to manufacture 78 metro cars for Chennai Metro
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 427.70, down 1.4% at 0847 GMT

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | Q2 results

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shrank 9.4% to 8.15 bln rupees a year ago

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit hit by rising expenses, sending its shares down 1.5%. Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was Rs 523 crore ($64.69 million), compared with Rs 3,002 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.52 bln rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The Ahmedabad-based company's total expenses climbed 15.3% to Rs 3,536 crore from a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shrank 9.4% to 8.15 bln rupees a year ago.

The company will "steadily" improve profitability going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20% plus EBITDA margin in this fiscal, Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

Overall revenue from operations climbed 9.97% to Rs 4,135 crore. Shares of the company were trading at 427.70 rupees, down 1.4% at 0847 GMT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zydus Lifesciences

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.