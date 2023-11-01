close
Edtech firm Unacademy appoints Sandhydeep Purri as chief people officer

Before joining Unacademy, Purri held the position of chief people officer at Sapphire Foods, overseeing HR strategies for brands like Pizza Hut and KFC

Unacademy has appointed Sandhydeep Purri as the chief people officer

Unacademy has appointed Sandhydeep Purri as the chief people officer

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Listen to This Article

SoftBank-backed edtech firm Unacademy has appointed Sandhydeep Purri as the chief people officer. Purri is a seasoned HR professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in leadership roles across diverse industries and geographies.

"Her extensive experience and expertise promises to amplify our mission and will be invaluable as we continue to expand our team and scale up as an organisation," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Unacademy. "Her leadership will undoubtedly be pivotal in cultivating talent and championing a culture of innovation and progress at Unacademy."

Before joining Unacademy, Purri held the position of chief people officer at Sapphire Foods, overseeing HR strategies for brands like Pizza Hut and KFC. Before that, she was responsible for organisation development and organisation effectiveness initiatives across the Aditya Birla Group's Retail Sector that included Aditya Birla Retail (now More Retail), Pantaloons Fashion Retail and Madura Fashion and Garments, including stores and non-store facilities.

"I look forward to collaborating with the team at Unacademy and driving transformative business initiatives that will contribute to the company's growth and success through the people charter," said Sandhydeep Purri.
Topics : Unacademy education system Education in India EdTech india startup

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon