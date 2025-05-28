Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Prashant Tripathy to step down as Axis Max Life MD & CEO in September

Prashant Tripathy to step down as Axis Max Life MD & CEO in September

Axis Max Life CEO Prashant Tripathy to step down by September-end after six years at the helm; board to begin search for successor, subject to regulatory nods

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Max Life Insurance on Wednesday said that its current managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Prashant Tripathy, has decided to take early retirement and will step down from his position at the end of the September quarter. Accordingly, the company’s board will initiate the process to identify his successor, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.
 
In September 2023, Tripathy was reappointed as the MD & CEO of Axis Max Life for a period of five years, until December 2028.
 
“…I hereby express my desire to retire early from my position as the MD & CEO of Axis Max Life to devote time to my personal pursuits and priorities,” Tripathy said in his letter to the board of directors seeking early retirement. The board has approved his request, Max Financial Services—the holding company of Axis Max Life Insurance—said in an exchange notification. 
 
 
Tripathy took over as MD & CEO of Axis Max Life Insurance (earlier known as Max Life Insurance) in January 2019, following the resignation of then MD & CEO Rajesh Sud in September 2018. Tripathy had joined the company in 2007 and served as its MD & CEO for the last six years.

Also Read

PremiumSebi

Axis AMC, five others settle frontrunning-related case with Sebi

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Momentum Investing: Axis Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund NFO opens today

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Amitabh Kant

Private sector participation important for hunger-free India: Amitabh Kant

HEAT, TEMPERATURE

Global temperature likely to breach 1.5°C in next five years: WMO

 
“…I would like to extend our deep appreciation to Prashant for his visionary leadership and the lasting impact he has made on the company over the years,” said Rajiv Anand, chairman, Axis Max Life Insurance.
 
Axis Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between Axis Bank and Max Financial Services. Entities of Axis Bank hold a 19.02 per cent stake in the company, while Max Financial Services holds the remaining 80.98 per cent.
 
In a recent interview with Business Standard, Tripathy shared his vision for the company to break into the top three private sector listed life insurance players in the country. He also mentioned that once the amendments to the Insurance Act are passed, the company would initiate the listing process for Axis Max Life Insurance, which is currently quasi-listed through its holding company, Max Financial Services.
 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo appoints Ton Dortmans to lead A350 service, MRO growth plans

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran to step down from Tata Chemicals; new chairman appointed

Rakesh Gangwal

Gangwal, family trust offload 5.7% stake in IndiGo for ₹11,564 crore

PremiumAkasa Air, Akasa airlines

Three senior executives resign from Akasa Air amid leadership churn

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

Rishad Premji's pay doubles to $1.6 mn, still less than Wipro CEO's

Topics : Axis AMC Life Insurance retirement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon