Top fund manager Roshi Jain quits HDFC AMC after four-year stint

Top fund manager Roshi Jain quits HDFC AMC after four-year stint

Senior fund manager Roshi Jain, who managed over ₹1.3 trillion across key HDFC AMC schemes including the Flexi Cap Fund, has resigned and is set to join another major fund house

Roshi Jain, senior fund manager at HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), has quit the fund house after a four-year stint, according to people familiar with the development.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Roshi Jain quits HDFC AMC after a 4-year stint
 
Jain manages over Rs 1.3 trillion across three schemes
 
Roshi Jain, senior fund manager at HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), has quit the fund house after a four-year stint, according to people familiar with the development. The veteran fund manager, who started her asset management career in 2005 with Franklin Templeton, is expected to join another large fund house, said sources.
 
Which schemes was Roshi Jain managing at HDFC AMC?
 
Jain is among the industry’s top fund managers by assets under management. The HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, which she has been managing since the departure of former chief investment officer Prashant Jain in July 2022, alone has an AUM of over Rs 90,000 crore.
 

In addition, she manages HDFC Focused Fund (AUM of over Rs 25,000 crore) and HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund (AUM of over Rs 17,000 crore).
 
How have Jain’s schemes performed in recent years?
 
Jain has gained recognition in recent years for delivering consistent performance, especially in the case of the flexicap fund. Despite the large size, the scheme is among the top funds across time frames. It is the top-performing scheme in its category in the five-year period. HDFC Focused Fund is also the best performer in the five-year period. The ELSS scheme ranks fifth in the category in the three-year period and second in the five-year period.
 
Has HDFC AMC responded to queries on her resignation?
 
Queries sent to HDFC AMC remained unanswered till press time.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

