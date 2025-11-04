Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Satyakam Arya to head Japan's Hino Motors as global CEO from April 2026

Satyakam Arya to head Japan's Hino Motors as global CEO from April 2026

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles MD and CEO Satyakam Arya will lead Hino Motors, a Toyota Group company, marking the first time an Indian will head a Japanese automobile major

Satyakam Arya will take over as President and CEO of Japan’s Hino Motors from April 1, 2026

Satyakam Arya will take over as President and CEO of Japan’s Hino Motors from April 1, 2026

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The automobile industry, which evolved rapidly through Japanese efficiency and innovation since the 1960s, is set to witness a historic shift. For the first time, an Indian-born leader will take charge of an iconic Japanese auto brand.
 
Who is the first Indian to lead a Japanese auto giant?
 
Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), will take over as President and CEO of Japan’s Hino Motors from April 1, 2026. According to industry sources, this marks the first instance of an Indian heading a Japanese major’s global operations.
 
Hino, a subsidiary of Toyota, is one of 16 major companies within the Toyota Group. It played a critical role during World War II by manufacturing vehicles for the Imperial Japanese Army. The company became a Toyota subsidiary in 1966 after financial challenges in the 1960s.
 
 
What does Arya’s appointment mean for Daimler and Toyota?

Also Read

critical minerals

Viability gaps threaten to trip India's race to secure critical mineralspremium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

After GST, govt working on next-generation customs reforms: FM Sitharaman

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up 28% on strong auto, farm performance

bajaj finance logo

Festive season boosts Bajaj Finance consumer loan disbursals by 27%

ChrysCapital

ChrysCapital raises record $2.2 bn India-focused private equity fund

 
Succession planning for DICV’s operations is currently underway, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Arya’s move comes as part of Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corporation’s planned integration of their commercial vehicle subsidiaries — Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors.
 
“Satyakam has been an outstanding leader during his time with us, demonstrating exceptional expertise in commercial vehicle operations and a deep commitment to customer success,” said Achim Puchert, Member of the Board of Management, Daimler Truck Holding AG. “His strategic acumen and proven ability to drive transformation position him perfectly for this new leadership role.”
 
Arya previously spent four years in Japan with Daimler Truck Asia, where he gained experience in cross-market operations. His appointment reflects the strategic importance of the Fuso–Hino integration and the commitment to merging global best practices across the two companies.
 
What has Arya achieved at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles?
 
Under Arya’s leadership, DICV achieved record profitability growth across its trucks and buses portfolio while doubling its customer base. The company expanded its dealership network from 182 to over 385 locations nationwide, bringing BharatBenz closer to customers across India.
 
DICV became India’s first commercial vehicle maker to shift entirely to renewable energy and received the country’s first IGBC Green Factory Building V2 certification. It also introduced EU safety standard ECE R29-03 cabin compliance and launched innovations such as TorqShift (AMT) tippers and the HX Series, while ensuring a seamless BS-VI OBD2 transition.
 
Arya also championed diversity and inclusion initiatives, strengthening organisational culture under the “BharatBenz Way” — a total quality management approach centred on innovation and customer satisfaction.
 
What lies ahead for Hino Motors under Arya’s leadership?
 
“India’s commercial vehicle industry is entering a transformative decade,” Arya said. “With infrastructure investments accelerating and the push toward sustainable mobility gaining momentum, the fundamentals for growth have never been stronger. DICV has built a solid foundation, and I’m confident the team will continue to reach new heights.”
 
On his upcoming role, Arya added, “Leading Hino Motors is both an honour and an opportunity. I’m excited to contribute to this integration while building on Hino’s rich 80-year heritage and creating value for customers across global markets.”
 
DICV said it remains committed to its growth trajectory and continued investment in India even as Arya prepares to lead Hino’s next chapter from Tokyo.

More From This Section

Gopichand Hinduja

Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London at 85

achin gupta, cipla

Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra as Cipla MD & GCEO from April 2026

Abhay soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare's 10,000-bed expansion built with zero debt: MD Abhay Soi

Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart Minutes VP Kabeer Biswas resigns within a year of joining

Peyush Bansal

Our eventual aim is to serve a billion people: Lenskart's Peyush Bansalpremium

Topics : Satyakam Arya Auto industry Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon