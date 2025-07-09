Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Vaidyanathan regrets not insuring IDFC First Bank's MFI loans early

Vaidyanathan regrets not insuring IDFC First Bank's MFI loans early

IDFC First Bank chief says not insuring the microfinance portfolio earlier worsened FY25 losses but confirms that 66 per cent of the book is now covered under CGFMU

V. Vaidaynathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank, V Vaidaynathan

From January 2024 onwards, the bank started insuring disbursals of microfinance loans under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU). | File Image: V. Vaidaynathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, in his message to shareholders, said he regrets not insuring the bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio from the beginning, as the business has been prone to crises every five to eight years in some state or the other.
 
“In hindsight, the reasons for doing this business are still intact. What I regret most was not insuring the MFI portfolio from the start; this business has been prone to some crisis or the other every five to eight years in some state or the other — Andhra Pradesh, Assam or Tamil Nadu (floods) are examples. Insurance would have significantly cushioned the blow by ~72 per cent,” Vaidyanathan said in the bank’s annual report for FY25.
 
 
“Going forward, we will fully insure the portfolio, monitor it closely, keep track of industry practices, and keep it within certain limits of the bank’s overall portfolio,” he said.
 
From January 2024 onwards, the bank started insuring disbursals of microfinance loans under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU). Currently, 66 per cent of the bank’s overall microfinance portfolio is insured under CGFMU coverage. As a result, in the event of default, the bank will be paid ~72 per cent of the defaulted amount.
 
In FY25, the bank’s net profit dropped over 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,525 crore, compared to Rs 2,957 crore in FY24, mainly due to higher provisions of Rs 5,515 crore (2.46 per cent of the loan book) driven by stress in the microfinance book. In FY24, the bank’s provisions stood at Rs 2,382 crore. 

Also Read

IDFC FIRST Bank

Will work through it: IDFC First Bank responds to Warburg board seat denial

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC Bank shareholders reject resolution for Warburg Pincus board seat

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank shareholders reject Warburg Pincus arm's board seat bid

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gets ₹7,500 crore investment from Warburg Pincus, ADIA

IDFC FIRST Bank

Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

 
The MFI sector has been grappling with stress due to over-leveraging of borrowers, resulting in lenders curtailing disbursals, which led to borrower defaults and a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) for lenders engaged in the segment. As of March 2025, the gross NPA of the bank in the MFI portfolio was 1.63 per cent, compared to 1.81 per cent in December 2024.
 
Following stress in its MFI portfolio, the bank has shrunk its MFI book by 28 per cent from Rs 13,344 crore as on March 31, 2024 to Rs 9,571 crore as on March 31, 2025.
 
Explaining the impact of stress in the MFI portfolio, Vaidyanathan said there were two effects — NPA provisioning increased in MFI loans during the crisis, and the reduction in book size led to a decline in income compared to earlier years. “We expect improvement in MFI to start reflecting from Q2FY26 onwards,” he said, adding that the bank has built a well-oiled machinery of 6,500 staff dedicated to lending and collections, supported by robust systems and protocols.
 
“Over eight years, we have financed 4 million customers through multiple repayment cycles, bringing them into the formal credit system and transforming lives. This has helped us meet weaker section PSL norms, avoid penalties, and also run a profitable business. Given these capabilities, it makes little sense to exit due to this one-off crisis. Instead, we must reflect on what could have been done better to reduce the profit and loss (P&L) impact,” he said, referring to whether the bank will continue in the MFI business.
 
“I take full responsibility for the MFI issue. We see the MFI book in its entirety, with the positives and negatives it gave us, and will insure the portfolio going forward,” Vaidyanathan said.

More From This Section

PremiumDominic Taylor

Testing driver subscription model in India, says Uber's Dominic Taylor

Stellantis

Stable policy framework essential for growth, says Stellantis India CEO

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

SC declines to quash FIR against HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan

PremiumHDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

No fear of arrest as case is malafide, says HDFC Bank CEO's lawyer Rohatgi

PremiumJohn Couling, senior vice-president (Entertainment), Dolby Laboratories

Half of all films released in Dolby Atmos are from India, says John Couling

Topics : IDFC First IDFC First Bank MFI transactions MFIs mfi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon