Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nykaa Q4 results: Profit jumps 193% to Rs 20 crore, revenue rises 24%

Nykaa Q4 results: Profit jumps 193% to Rs 20 crore, revenue rises 24%

FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's parent company, reported a 193% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹20 crore, with revenue up 24% to ₹2,062 crore, driven by strong growth in its core beauty segment

Nykaa’s core beauty business remained a major contributor, with sales climbing to Rs 1,895 crore in Q4FY25. | Representational Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns the beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The profit jumped 193 per cent to Rs 20 crore, compared to Rs 7 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue reached Rs 2,062 crore during the quarter, reflecting a 24 per cent increase from Rs 1,668 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Strong performance in beauty segment

Nykaa’s core beauty business remained a major contributor, with sales climbing to Rs 1,895 crore in Q4FY25. This marks a growth from Rs 1,520 crore reported in Q4FY24.
 
 
The fashion vertical also showed improvement, generating Rs 161 crore in revenue in the March 2025 quarter, up from Rs 145 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
On Friday (May 30), shares of Nykaa closed nearly 2 per cent down on the NSE at Rs 201 each. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of Rs 150 and a high of Rs 230. At the current price, the company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 58,100 crore.

The company recorded a 43 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated Ebitda, which stood at Rs 133 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The Ebitda margin also improved to 6.5 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 5.6 per cent in the same quarter last year. 

Nykaa's business performance in FY25

Nykaa reported that its B2B distribution arm, Superstore by Nykaa, achieved a 57 per cent year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), reaching Rs 941 crore in FY25.
 
“In just 3 years since inception, it has become the largest B2B beauty distribution platform of its kind, serving over 2,76,000 transacting retailers across nearly 1,100 cities and towns,” said the company.
 
Nykaa added that as the Superstore business continues to expand, it is playing an increasingly important role in the company’s overall beauty segment. This growth is being driven by strong order volumes and a gradual shift towards more premium product offerings.
 
The company’s beauty segment reported a GMV of Rs 11,775 crore in FY25, reflecting a 30 per cent rise compared to the previous year.
 
In the past year, Nykaa introduced a record number of international beauty brands to its platform. New partnerships included well-known names such as Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, Kerastase, Eucerin, GHD, Armani Beauty, Supergoop, and Nexxus, among others.
   

Topics : Nykaa beauty products E-commerce firms Fashion

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

