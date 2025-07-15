Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Life Q1 net profit rises 14% to ₹546 cr on premium growth

HDFC Life posts 14.2% YoY rise in Q1 net profit, driven by 19% growth in renewal premium and stable VNB margins; solvency ratio improves to 192%

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 14.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹546 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), supported by strong growth in renewal premiums. In the corresponding period last year (Q1FY25), the net profit stood at ₹478 crore.
 
The insurer’s renewal premium rose 19 per cent YoY to ₹7,603 crore, supported by a 15 per cent increase in back-book profits.
 
Net premium income grew 15.6 per cent YoY to ₹14,446.09 crore, up from ₹12,510 crore in the same period last year. The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) increased 12.53 per cent YoY to ₹3,225 crore.
 
 
APE refers to the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent of weighted single premiums.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s expenses rose 19.05 per cent YoY to ₹3,259 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,737 crore in Q1FY25. 

The insurer’s Value of New Business (VNB) rose 12.7 per cent YoY to ₹809 crore, from ₹718 crore. The VNB margin remained stable at 25.1 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 25 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, said: ‘Q1FY26 began on a strong note, with healthy growth across topline, value of new business and steady margins. Individual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 12.5 per cent year-on-year, translating into a robust two-year CAGR of 21 per cent. We outperformed both the overall industry and the private sector, resulting in a 70 bps increase in our market share at the overall level to 12.1 per cent—a new milestone for us—and a 40 bps gain within the private sector, taking our share to 17.5 per cent.’
 
‘Moreover, over 70 per cent of new customers acquired in Q1 were first-time buyers with HDFC Life, underscoring our customer acquisition strength and deepening presence across Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets,’ Padalkar added.
 
In Q1FY26, the company’s solvency ratio stood at 192 per cent, compared to 186 per cent in the same quarter last year. The 13th-month persistency ratio declined to 82.7 per cent from 87.3 per cent, while the 61st-month persistency ratio improved to 61 per cent from 59.9 per cent.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

