Emami Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 14.5% on volume, margin growth

FMCG firm Emami on Wednesday reported a 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 319.48 crore for the October–December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26), led by volume growth and margin expansion. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 279 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,151.81 crore.

Emami said the third quarter was marked by strong and broad-based performance. The domestic business delivered growth of 11 per cent, driven by volume growth of 9 per cent. All major brands registered healthy performance during the quarter, the company said.

The quarter also witnessed a sequential improvement following the GST 2.0-related disruptions that impacted the early part of the period. Revenue rose 44.2 per cent and net profit increased 115.4 per cent sequentially.

A favourable winter season supported offtake across the company’s winter portfolio and health supplements. Rural demand remained resilient, aided by stable agricultural incomes and supportive government initiatives, while urban demand showed gradual improvement, supported by easing inflation and stable employment conditions, the company said.

Premiumisation continued to gain momentum, and the company’s omnichannel strategy delivered strong results, with organised channels contributing approximately 32 per cent of year-to-date revenues.

Commenting on the performance, Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Emami Limited, said Q3FY26 delivered strong, broad-based performance, with sales growth of 11 per cent driven by healthy volume expansion of 9 per cent.

“Our strategic priorities around purposeful innovation, premiumisation and portfolio expansion continue to translate into tangible outcomes. Ebitda grew by 13 per cent, with margins expanding 110 basis points to 33.4 per cent, reflecting operational excellence and disciplined cost management,” he said.

Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and whole-time director of Emami Limited, said that despite short-term disruptions related to the GST 2.0 transition early in the quarter, the business delivered robust sales growth, reflecting the resilience of its brands and operating model.

“Growth was broad-based across all distribution channels, with quick commerce continuing to scale rapidly, doubling sales and now contributing 20 per cent of the e-commerce business,” he added.

Goenka also said the international business grew 9 per cent despite mixed global conditions.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26.