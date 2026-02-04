Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Emami Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 14.5% on volume, margin growth

Emami Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 14.5% on volume, margin growth

FMCG firm reports strong volume-led growth and margin expansion in December quarter, declares second interim dividend

Emami

Emami said the third quarter was marked by strong and broad-based performance. (Photo: Facebook)

BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG firm Emami on Wednesday reported a 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 319.48 crore for the October–December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26), led by volume growth and margin expansion. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 279 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,151.81 crore.
 
Emami said the third quarter was marked by strong and broad-based performance. The domestic business delivered growth of 11 per cent, driven by volume growth of 9 per cent. All major brands registered healthy performance during the quarter, the company said.
 
 
The quarter also witnessed a sequential improvement following the GST 2.0-related disruptions that impacted the early part of the period. Revenue rose 44.2 per cent and net profit increased 115.4 per cent sequentially.
 
A favourable winter season supported offtake across the company’s winter portfolio and health supplements. Rural demand remained resilient, aided by stable agricultural incomes and supportive government initiatives, while urban demand showed gradual improvement, supported by easing inflation and stable employment conditions, the company said.

Also Read

Tata power

Tata Power Q3 net profit drops 4%, scouting sites for nuclear SMRs

Q3 result

Metropolis Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 32%, revenue rises nearly 11%

Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)

TMB Q3 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹342 crore, asset quality improves

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.1% on steady fashion growth

Keystone real estate

Rustomjee Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 78% on sharp revenue decline

 
Premiumisation continued to gain momentum, and the company’s omnichannel strategy delivered strong results, with organised channels contributing approximately 32 per cent of year-to-date revenues.
 
Commenting on the performance, Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Emami Limited, said Q3FY26 delivered strong, broad-based performance, with sales growth of 11 per cent driven by healthy volume expansion of 9 per cent.
 
“Our strategic priorities around purposeful innovation, premiumisation and portfolio expansion continue to translate into tangible outcomes. Ebitda grew by 13 per cent, with margins expanding 110 basis points to 33.4 per cent, reflecting operational excellence and disciplined cost management,” he said.
 
Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and whole-time director of Emami Limited, said that despite short-term disruptions related to the GST 2.0 transition early in the quarter, the business delivered robust sales growth, reflecting the resilience of its brands and operating model.
 
“Growth was broad-based across all distribution channels, with quick commerce continuing to scale rapidly, doubling sales and now contributing 20 per cent of the e-commerce business,” he added.
 
Goenka also said the international business grew 9 per cent despite mixed global conditions.
 
The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26.

More From This Section

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹2,229 crore

Emcure

Emcure Q3 results: PAT jumps 48% as India, overseas revenues surge

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, total income up 24%

Signature Global

Signature Global reports net loss of ₹45.33 crore in Q3 on lower income

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Cement among 141 firms

Topics : Emami Company News Q3 results FMCG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance