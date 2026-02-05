Aditya Birla Fashion Q3FY26 loss widens to ₹137 cr on Labour Codes' costs

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 137.3 crore for December quarter FY26, on account of impact of new Labour Codes.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss after tax from continuing operations at Rs 102.68 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,373.66 crore as against Rs 2,200.52 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 2,546.91 crore as compared to Rs 2,345.93 crore, the company said, adding an exceptional outgo of Rs 28.48 crore has been provided due to the impact of new Labour Codes.

In an investor presentation, the company said demand environment remains soft and consumer footfalls were weaker than expected.

Overall growth moderated on account of impact in masstige and value segment, it added.

"In a quarter marked by shift of festive, the portfolio delivered a healthy performance, with newer businesses maintaining strong momentum in line with trends seen over the past few quarters," the company said.