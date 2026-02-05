Uno Minda share price rises 3% on Q3 profit and capacity addition plan

Uno Minda share price today

Uno Minda's share price rose over 3 per cent in Thursday’s session after the announcement of third-quarter (Q3FY26) results and the capacity addition announcement. The scrip increased as much as 3.2 per cent to ₹1,243 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). So far, the counter has seen a trade of 0.2 million shares on NSE. The company has a market capitalisation of 71,490.74 crore. As of 2:43 PM, Uno Minda was trading 2.6 per cent higher at ₹1,234.70 as compared to a 0.6 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. In the last 12 months, Uno Minda share price increased 19.4 per cent, as against a 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Uno Minda share price rose to the 52-week high of ₹1,382 per share on October 7, 2025, while it touched the 52-week low of ₹767.6 on April 7, 2025, according to the data on NSE.

Why did Uno Minda share price rise today?

Buying interest increased for Uno Minda shares as the company reported an increase in net profit during the December quarter. The net profit rose 18.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹300.5 crore from ₹254.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Uno Minda’s consolidated revenue from the operations increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,018.6 crore in the third quarter from ₹4,184 crore.

During the quarter, Uno Minda also incurred an exceptional loss of ₹27.6 crore as the company made provision to implement changes prescribed in the new labour law..

Apart from the third-quarter results, the company announced that it will set up a new manufacturing facility, which also added to the bullish sentiment for the stock.

Uno Minda’s Board of Directors approved setting up a manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra with an investment of ₹764 crore. The manufacturing facility is for the manufacuring all-weather four-wheeler (AW4W). The plant will fall under the lightweighting, premiumisation safety (LPS) domain.

The plant will have an overall production capacity of 1.80 million alloy wheels per annum to be achieved in a phased manner, the company said in the exchange filing. AW4W is a specific category of vehicle component designed to withstand diverse environmental conditions.

Dividend declaration

The Board of Directors of Uno Minda approved an interim dividend of ₹0.9 per equity share. The record date for the interim dividend is set on February 11.