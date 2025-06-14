Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Spicejet Q4FY25 results: PAT jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 325 crore

Spicejet Q4FY25 results: PAT jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 325 crore

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter declined 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,446.37 crore from Rs 1,719.3 crore in Q4 FY24

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Budget carrier Spicejet on Saturday said its standalone profit after tax surged nearly three-fold to Rs 324.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The Gurugram-based airline had posted a PAT of Rs 119 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

However, the revenue from operations for the reporting quarter declined 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,446.37 crore from Rs 1,719.3 crore in Q4 FY24, SpiceJet said in the filing.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, SpiceJet posted a standalone PAT of Rs 580.74 crore against a loss of Rs 409 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations fell 25 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in FY25 against Rs 7050 crore a year ago, as per the exchange filing.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

