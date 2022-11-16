JUST IN
Over 68.5 mn I-T returns filed for FY22 so far, count expected to rise
Business Standard

Base effect contributing to small-cap funds' 30% return over three years

Limit exposure to this volatile category to 10-15% of equity portfolio, enter with 7-10-year horizon

Topics
Mid cap small cap | funds | Nippon

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

funds
'Small-cap funds have the potential to create wealth and generate sizeable alpha over the medium to long term'

Small-cap funds have given a category average return of 30 per cent over the past three years, which makes them among the best performing categories over this horizon. Over the past year, however, this category’s return has been muted at 3 per cent.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:00 IST

