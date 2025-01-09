RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today

Business Standard

Stocks to Buy Today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Bharat Dynamics as top stocks to buy in stock markets today

Reliance

Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy Today, Thursday, Jan 9, 2025:

 

Buy RELIANCE | CMP: Rs 1,265 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220 | Share price target: Rs 1,350

 
Reliance Industries share price (RIL share price) has seen a correction in the last couple of months, but is now trading around its weekly 200-EMA support. On the daily chart, the RSI has formed a positive divergence and such formations near support are initial signs of a probable trend reversal.
 

Buy Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,339 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,150 | Share price target: Rs 7,670

 
Bajaj Finance share price witnessed a sharp upmove during the last weeks, post its Q3 business update. Technically, Bajaj Finance share gave a breakout above its crucial resistance of 7,250 with high volumes, which turned the trend bullish. In the last couple of sessions, the stock price has seen a pullback move along with the broader markets, but the volumes are low on the pullback move. Hence, one should use this dip as a buying opportunity for the short-term.
 
 

Buy Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 1,185 | Stop loss: Rs 1,110 | Share price target: Rs 1,300

 
Bharat Dynamics share has consolidated around the 50-per cent retracement in the last few sessions. Bharat Dynamics share price volume action is bullish and the RSI oscillator has given a positive crossover on the daily chart. Hence, we expect a pullback move in the stock in the near-term.
   
===============================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is Head of Equity, Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

