CAMS Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 27%

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Friday reported 42 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 108.21 crore for the three months ended June 2024.

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 76.34 crore in the year-ago period, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Revenue surged 27 per cent to Rs 331.40 crore in April-June FY25 from Rs 261.3 crore in the year-ago period.



"Overall, the company's assets under service crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore milestone on the back of solid performance of equity assets, which grew at 55 per cent year-on-year and 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS, said.